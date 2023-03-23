HEX 1-Day Volume Hits $92.04 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $59.74 billion and approximately $92.04 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00363854 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26447319 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010329 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.