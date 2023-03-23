HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.25. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

