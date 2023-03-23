HC Wainwright Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $14.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.71 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

