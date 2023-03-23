Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,806 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $334.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,758. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $318.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

