Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 275,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 278,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.