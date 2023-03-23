Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 275,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 278,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Guardforce AI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Guardforce AI Company Profile
Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.
