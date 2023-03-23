Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.83

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 4071772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

