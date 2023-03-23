GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.34) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,438.20 ($17.66) on Monday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,434.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,404.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,495.50%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,078.84). Insiders have acquired 2,117 shares of company stock worth $2,962,765 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

