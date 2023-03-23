Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
