Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

