Granetta B. Blevins Purchases 25,750 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in American Public Education by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Public Education by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education Company Profile

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

