Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Buys $48,500.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 4,360,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,129. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $41,540,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $33,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

