Gode Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $300,073.42 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

