Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 2,906,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,921,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

