Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $629.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.41.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

