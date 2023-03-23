GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.95

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $94.52 million and $14,980.38 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93810862 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,203.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.