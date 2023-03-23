George Hill Sells 2,568 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Five Below Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.28. 471,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,228. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $519,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

