Geoff Barnes Purchases 5,000 Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($35,429.20).

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

LON:CML opened at GBX 540 ($6.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CML Microsystems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 596 ($7.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 532.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 467.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,857.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Further Reading

