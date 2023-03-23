Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.
Genius Sports Price Performance
Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $899.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.