Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $899.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

