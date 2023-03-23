General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.69.
General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of GIS opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $88.34.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of General Mills
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
