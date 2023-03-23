General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.69.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

