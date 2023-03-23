Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.55. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 3,452 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

