Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.88

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.88 ($34.28) and traded as high as €37.22 ($40.02). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €36.39 ($39.13), with a volume of 980,523 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

