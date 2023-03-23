FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

