Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Tops $2.32 on Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $168,595.70 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00008473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

