Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Purchases $1,335,500.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.8 %

FWONK stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Formula One Group

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.