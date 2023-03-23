Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 3,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Get Formidable ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,512 shares during the period. Formidable ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 100.56% of Formidable ETF worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.