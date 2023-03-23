Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3.5-5.5% yr/yr to ~$8.26-8.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker
In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.