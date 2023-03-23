Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3.5-5.5% yr/yr to ~$8.26-8.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.