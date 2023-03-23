First PREMIER Bank Purchases 263 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 8,420,213 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

