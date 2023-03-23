Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.96

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.96 and traded as high as C$34.01. Finning International shares last traded at C$33.70, with a volume of 250,867 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Finning International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.97.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

About Finning International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

