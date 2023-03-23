Financial Contrast: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) versus Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.43 $466.74 million $3.22 28.01 Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 14.96 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -1.60

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.7% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 4.76% 51.31% 9.56% Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 5 0 2.63 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $104.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Avalon GloboCare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

