FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $41.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

