Family CFO Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.46. 1,647,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.