Evmos (EVMOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $87.78 million and $1.26 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

