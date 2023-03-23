Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.56 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Euler token can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00010415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00360322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.59 or 0.26189452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010229 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

