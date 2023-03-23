Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,809.97 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Ethereum has a market cap of $221.49 billion and $11.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,809.97 or 0.06443209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

