Ethereum Classic Price Tops $20.29 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.29 or 0.00073951 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $238.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00318781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00554734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00457638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,034,486 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.