Essex Savings Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $232.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.