Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 22nd (ADS, AFX, ASML, BAS, DEQ, NVDA, PFV, PUM, RHM, RIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 22nd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

was given a €195.00 ($209.68) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($752.69) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €133.00 ($143.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €76.00 ($81.72) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €292.00 ($313.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

