Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 22nd (ADS, AFX, ASML, BAS, DEQ, NVDA, PFV, PUM, RHM, RIO)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 22nd:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €195.00 ($209.68) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($752.69) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €133.00 ($143.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €76.00 ($81.72) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €292.00 ($313.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

