Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $261,420.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Enova International Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
