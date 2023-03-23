Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $261,420.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

