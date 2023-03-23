Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $116.00 million and $1.65 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00012874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

