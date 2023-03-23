Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.06

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.06 and traded as high as C$55.29. Emera shares last traded at C$54.01, with a volume of 845,532 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.
Emera Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.95.
Emera Announces Dividend
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.