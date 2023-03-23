Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.06

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.06 and traded as high as C$55.29. Emera shares last traded at C$54.01, with a volume of 845,532 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.95.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.