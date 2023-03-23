ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,492.82

ELIS (XLS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $2,492.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11039534 USD and is down -12.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $513.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

