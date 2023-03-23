Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.34. The stock had a trading volume of 486,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day moving average is $342.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.