Element Wealth LLC Invests $415,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,526,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.52. 4,773,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,123,922. The firm has a market cap of $532.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

