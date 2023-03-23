EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.30.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $153.33 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.61.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.