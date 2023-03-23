EAC (EAC) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. EAC has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $7,843.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00318504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00846653 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,966.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

