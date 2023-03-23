Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 109,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 101,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

