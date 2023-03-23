Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.50

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

