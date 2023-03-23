Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 73,790 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 662,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

