Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,808 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $17.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.16. 1,484,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.