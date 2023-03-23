Diversified Trust Co Has $9.68 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $643.55. 409,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.99. The company has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.